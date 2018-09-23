2,508 Shares in Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 825,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,378,000 after acquiring an additional 126,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 41,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,519,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COO opened at $268.93 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $216.47 and a 12 month high of $270.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.44 million. analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.11.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $398,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $2,726,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,150.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,575 shares of company stock worth $20,392,174 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

