24,084 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 97,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CF Industries by 44.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $2,691,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $99,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $51,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,276.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,560. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.04.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.