$240.69 Million in Sales Expected for Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) will announce $240.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spark Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.48 million and the lowest is $239.90 million. Spark Energy reported sales of $215.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Energy will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $998.50 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spark Energy.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $232.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million.

SPKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Spark Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spark Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Spark Energy news, VP Gil Melman sold 32,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $284,129.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 996,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,831.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,223 shares of company stock valued at $597,922. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 175.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 365,786 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $812,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spark Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. 230,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,543. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $282.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of -1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.08%.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

