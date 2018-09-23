$222.86 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report sales of $222.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.20 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $212.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $927.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $881.39 million to $975.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $221.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. B. Riley set a $170.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.20.

In related news, VP Ronald S. Ettinger sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $115,030.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jan Nieman sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $211,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,150,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 22,999.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 817,855 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 51,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.74. The stock had a trading volume of 126,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,608. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

