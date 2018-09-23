19,300 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Acquired by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNN stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $40.43.
Smith & Nephew Profile
Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.
