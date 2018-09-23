$15.22 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp (AJX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will report sales of $15.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.52 million and the lowest is $15.05 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $60.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $70.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 50.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 110,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,346. The firm has a market cap of $257.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,831,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 309,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.2% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 204,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

