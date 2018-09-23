14,100 Shares in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 22.5% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $435,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. KLR Group lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.