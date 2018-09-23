1,338,104 Shares in AT&T Inc. (T) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,338,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,967,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 268,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $33.78 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.06.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

