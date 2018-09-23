$117.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will report $117.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.00 million and the highest is $121.60 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $89.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year sales of $459.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.40 million to $463.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $506.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $537.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVD. ValuEngine cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $614.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In other news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $207,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197,243 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 73.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter worth $776,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 20.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 57.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

