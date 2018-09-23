11,119 Shares in BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,119 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Billiton during the second quarter worth approximately $273,754,000. FMR LLC increased its position in BHP Billiton by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,225,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,313,000 after buying an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in BHP Billiton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,685,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in BHP Billiton by 34.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,585,000 after buying an additional 419,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BHP Billiton by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,592,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,765,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Bank of America downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Investec downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $49.22 on Friday. BHP Billiton Limited has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from BHP Billiton’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. BHP Billiton’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.