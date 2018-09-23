10,324 Shares in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,324 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. ValuEngine cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.53.

PAYC opened at $153.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $164.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 20.85%. equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,944,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,287 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,759. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

