$10.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (MGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post $10.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $10.33 billion. Magna International reported sales of $9.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $41.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.50 billion to $41.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $42.63 billion to $45.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magna International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Magna International stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.99. 1,287,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Magna International has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $67.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Magna International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 78,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 32,004 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 415,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,170,000 after buying an additional 68,087 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. raised its stake in Magna International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 2,554,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,366,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

