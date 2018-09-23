$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) to report sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. Weyerhaeuser posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 151,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.01 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.26%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

