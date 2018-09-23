$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $8.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

DKS stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.89. 2,941,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,337. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 186,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

