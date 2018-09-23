$1.46 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (CR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 521,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Crane has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.91%.

In other news, insider Max H. Mitchell sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $3,635,422.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,894,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,531 shares of company stock worth $7,477,261. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.