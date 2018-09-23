$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.84. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -89.89%.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,961 shares in the company, valued at $878,338.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda America Investment Holdi sold 75,826,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $138,005,007.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 141.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

