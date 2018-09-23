$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $87.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other news, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 271,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after buying an additional 52,450 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,496,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,618,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,764. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

