$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $87.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other news, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 271,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after buying an additional 52,450 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,496,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,618,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,764. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply