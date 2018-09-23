$1.08 EPS Expected for Progressive Corp (PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.90. Progressive posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Progressive to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.07.

NYSE PGR opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70. Progressive has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $71.23.

In other Progressive news, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $452,280.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,002.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,103 shares of company stock worth $6,088,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 82.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $168,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8,571.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

