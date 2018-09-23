$1.03 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) to post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.01. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

CBOE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.15. 1,705,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $872,261.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $123,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $430,951.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

