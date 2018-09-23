$0.96 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.03. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

NYSE WTS traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $81.45. 269,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,318. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $527,085.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $321,871.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,266 shares of company stock worth $2,661,929. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $170,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

