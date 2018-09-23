$0.83 EPS Expected for Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innophos’ earnings. Innophos posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Innophos will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Innophos.

Get Innophos alerts:

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). Innophos had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Innophos by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innophos by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPHS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 243,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innophos has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $896.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Innophos’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innophos (IPHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.