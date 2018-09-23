$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for SCANA Co. (SCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCANA’s earnings. SCANA reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SCANA will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SCANA.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.45 million. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Williams Capital lowered SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SCANA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

SCANA stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. 1,988,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.10. SCANA has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SCANA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,493,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,241,000 after purchasing an additional 442,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SCANA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SCANA by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SCANA by 1,477.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,742,000 after buying an additional 1,390,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SCANA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

