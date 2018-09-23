$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for CGI (GIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. CGI had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Scotiabank downgraded CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth about $403,130,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CGI by 8.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,828,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,489,000 after purchasing an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CGI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,860,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CGI by 14.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,003,000 after purchasing an additional 253,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in CGI by 12.1% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,446,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,525,000 after purchasing an additional 156,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,342. CGI has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

