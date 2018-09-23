$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. MutualFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MutualFirst Financial.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MutualFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in MutualFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MutualFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

