$0.56 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. WNS reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.79 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Barrington Research set a $57.00 target price on shares of WNS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of WNS to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 1,007.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. WNS has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

