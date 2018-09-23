$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Corp (NAVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Navient has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

