$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc (PJT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. PJT Partners reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 360%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PJT. Sandler O’Neill set a $62.00 price objective on PJT Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PJT Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

PJT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 171,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,381. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

