$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $703.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.24 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Stantec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC cut Stantec from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. 15,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.60. Stantec has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Stantec by 455.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 123,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stantec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Stantec by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 432,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

