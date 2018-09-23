-$0.30 EPS Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAY. BidaskClub cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,113. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,082 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,686,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,422,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,917,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

