$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $846.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 1.39. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $46,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,943,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,114,000 after buying an additional 1,661,683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $29,122,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $25,363,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,476,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after buying an additional 951,421 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

