$0.03 EPS Expected for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.02). TETRA Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.95 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Shares of TTI opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

In related news, VP James H. Funke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,532.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 181.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.