ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

ZCL stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,401. ZCL Composites has a 1 year low of C$7.24 and a 1 year high of C$13.79.

Get ZCL Composites alerts:

ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. ZCL Composites had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of C$46.81 million for the quarter.

In other ZCL Composites news, insider Edward John Redmond bought 10,000 shares of ZCL Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $91,805.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded ZCL Composites from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

About ZCL Composites

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZCL Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZCL Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.