Zacks: RBB Bancorp (RBB) Given $36.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. RBB Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RBB Bancorp an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 26th.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 325,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,263. The firm has a market cap of $474.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 31.31%. analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 83.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 306,159 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,077,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 448.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 58,269 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 540.5% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.