Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Steris (STE) to “Hold”

Steris (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, STERIS has been outperforming its industry. However, a tough competitive landscape and currency headwinds continue to pose threats to STERIS. Moreover, customer consolidation is a concern for the company. On a brighter note, we are encouraged by the favorable underlying market trends along with STERIS' new product and service offerings. The company's strong organic growth across Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Applied Sterilization Technologies and Life Sciences segments also buoys optimism. Further, growth in free cash flow reserve is indicative of the company’s cash balance strength. The company has also made certain divestments and organizational changes, which are expected to better suit its operations.”

STE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Shares of STE stock opened at $113.97 on Thursday. Steris has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $117.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Steris will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Steris news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $148,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steris in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

