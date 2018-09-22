Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quintana Energy Services (QES) to “Hold”

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Quintana Energy Services Inc. is a provider of diversified oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays. The company’s primary services include directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline services. Quintana Energy Services Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $9.15 to $8.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.66.

Quintana Energy Services stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $261.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.20. Quintana Energy Services has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.40 million. equities analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,174,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,312,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,503,000. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

