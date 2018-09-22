Zacks Investment Research Upgrades QuickLogic (QUIK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised QuickLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 86.76% and a negative net margin of 121.74%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 893,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

