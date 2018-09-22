Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CPI Aerostructures (CVU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of CVU opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 71.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth about $414,000.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

