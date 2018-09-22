Zacks Investment Research Lowers Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.25 to $13.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.97.

NYSE:VLY opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.86. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.72 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

In other news, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,004,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,010,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 407,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 421,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 155,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.