Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of PNFP opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.16 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $304,704. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $133,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $345,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.