Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Foresight Energy (FELP) to Hold

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Foresight Energy Partners LP is a producer and marketer of thermal coal. It operates four underground mining complexes, all in the Illinois Basin region of the United States. The Company’s mining complexes consist of: Williamson Energy, LLC, Sugar Camp Energy, LLC, Hillsboro Energy, LLC and Macoupin Energy, LLC. It markets and sells its coal to a diverse customer base including electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern United States, as well as the seaborne thermal coal market. Foresight Energy Partners LP is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE FELP opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Foresight Energy has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $271.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. research analysts anticipate that Foresight Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accipiter Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Foresight Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Accipiter Capital Management LLC now owns 7,705,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after buying an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Energy in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foresight Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Energy in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

