Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR (ASHTY) to Hold

ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $124.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

About ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

