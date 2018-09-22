Zacks: Harte Hanks Inc (HHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.72) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harte Hanks an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harte Hanks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE HHS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773. Harte Hanks has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Harte Hanks by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP boosted its position in shares of Harte Hanks by 25.7% during the second quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 584,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Harte Hanks during the second quarter worth $2,305,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

