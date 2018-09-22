Zacks: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $386.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, CEO Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 1,140 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $49,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,915.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 6,397 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $270,912.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

