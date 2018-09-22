Zacks: Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP) Given $42.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $42.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Erytech Pharma an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ERYP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:ERYP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598. The stock has a market cap of $175.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.52. Erytech Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

