Zacks: Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Given $11.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Commercial Vehicle Group an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

CVGI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. 565,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,906. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $268.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $233.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.60 million. equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

