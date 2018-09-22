Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $592.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will report sales of $592.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $587.99 million and the highest is $595.00 million. Genesee & Wyoming reported sales of $576.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Gallagher sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $362,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison M. Fergus sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,720. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWR traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 885,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

