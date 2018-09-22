Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (CNI) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.21. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,630,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,700 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,814 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 598,397 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 577,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5,247.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 392,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.68. 675,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.59 and a 1 year high of $90.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.