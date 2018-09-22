Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (CNI) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.21. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,630,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,700 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,814 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 598,397 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 577,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5,247.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 392,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.68. 675,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.59 and a 1 year high of $90.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply