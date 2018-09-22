Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) to post sales of $434.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $437.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.75 million. Clearwater Paper posted sales of $426.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.15 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLW. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE:CLW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 228,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,563. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $530.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 209.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 67.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 72.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

