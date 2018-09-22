Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDW (CDW) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.36. CDW posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. CDW had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. CDW has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $1,482,029.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,840,698.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,471,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,546,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in CDW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CDW by 351.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CDW by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.