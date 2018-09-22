Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avalara Inc (AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Avalara to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Avalara has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $59.40.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

